Those Behind-The-Scenes Green Lantern Movie Images Are Not What You Think

At least three Green Lanterns are coming to James Gunn's DC Universe, with Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner appearing in 2025's "Superman," and John Stewart and Hal Jordan headlining an upcoming "Lanterns" television series. Fans will have to wait a bit until one of the ring-wearing space cops shows up in live-action, but what seems to be a fan film that's in the works may beat DC to the punch.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), @RayJRayburn shared behind-the-scenes images of a Green Lantern fan film starring actor Mark Justice that have been making the rounds on social media. The photos feature Justice in a Green Lantern costume, while another snapshot shows Hal Jordan in his pilot's outfit alongside Abin Sur, hinting at the character's storied comic book origin story.

I saw these images on Facebook today from an account called Long Live The Bat Looks like they're filming is a Fan Made Green Lantern film. I wouldn't be surprised is WBD try to shut this down like they tried with the Hunt for Gollum fan movie then later back off of. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XV1IzSvVCh — Ray J Rayburn (@RayJRayburn) May 18, 2024

Justice himself admits on X that the project might not come out, writing, "It wasn't supposed to be a public thing. This is a costume screen test for a certain someone(s)." However, in a different tweet, the actor tagged James Gunn, Nathan Fillion, WB Pictures and more, campaigning for the role of Hal: "It's time to put some Justice into the Justice League. Especially as one of the founding members of the Justice League, [it's] only fitting that Hal is played by a Justice. I also do my own stunts!"

Justice may just be shooting his own shot at playing Jordan, filming footage in hopes of Gunn or someone at WB noticing. He suggested a fan film may be coming thanks to the response to the images.