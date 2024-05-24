The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Killed Alfonso Ribeiro's Hollywood Career For One Reason

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon from the moment it debuted in 1990, paving the way for Will Smith to become one of the world's biggest movie stars. But while the lead actor became an international icon, the same can't be said for Alfonso Ribeiro, at least according to his own words. Ribeiro played the preppy Carlton Banks, the cousin of Smith's character, but even though he was beloved by fans, Ribeiro says his "Fresh Prince" role killed his career. "Playing Carlton on 'Fresh Prince' became a sacrifice," the actor, now in his 50s, told Closer Weekly. "I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me.

Throughout the '90s, it was difficult to escape the impact "Fresh Prince" had, especially when it came to Carlton, one of the show's funniest characters. "It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play. But it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn't see me as anything else," Ribeiro explained. "The sacrifice was not having an acting career anymore."

Today, the character's clout is still part of our pop culture, with his iconic dance "The Carlton" a staple at middle schools and in the video game "Fortnite." Despite the effect it had on his acting career, Ribeiro has always had positive memories of playing Carlton, and the actor is always sure to emphasize that he's still grateful for the moments he spent on set. "It was about the cast and spending time with them," he said. "Those are some great memories of just being together."