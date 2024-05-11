AI Recreates Friends As A Disney Movie - And It's Quite A Pivot
Many fans believe there to be two different versions of "Friends." There's the syndicated version that aired on television and the DVD version that includes scenes cut for broadcast. It's interesting to think what a third version of "Friends" could look like, and on Instagram, user @creaition99 has put that vision to the test by utilizing AI to see how the characters on "Friends" would look like in a Disney cartoon.
Based on the results, the "Friends" characters appear as though they are about to have guest spots in "A Goofy Movie," and it seems there's a mix of praise and criticism in the comments. Several people mention how spot-on Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Janice (Maggie Wheeler) look as cartoons. However, there's a more muted response to the main men on the show. User @ladulceloca stated, "The way you did Joey [played by Matt LeBlanc] is a crime."
That's not even getting into all the flubs that tend to come with AI-generated artwork. For example, Gunther's (James Michael Tyler) tie doesn't go into his collar. And whatever you do, don't look at any characters' hands.
Don't expect a Friends reboot (animated or otherwise)
While the AI creations are fun and it would be neat to get a special "Friends" episode titled something like "The One Where Everyone's a Cartoon," it seems to be the end of the road for the classic sitcom. The prospect of some continuation has been repeatedly brought up, with the "Friends" cast even weighing in on whether a movie could ever materialize. The answer appears to be a resounding, "No."
Sadly, a "Friends" reboot appears all the more unlikely due to the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing. Even before his death, more "Friends" seemed doubtful, with Jennifer Aniston, who plays Rachel Green, even telling "The Jonathan Ross Show" in March 2023, "I don't think so. I think that was it. I think that was the swan song." She admits that you never know what might happen, but given what others have said about a reboot in the past, it seems like "Friends" will forever live on in the form of reruns and binge-watches on streaming services.
Then again, a "Friends" cartoon may be a more attractive prospect. It would be less of a time commitment since the main actors would only voice their roles. Given how popular the sitcom has remained since it went off the air, it's a likely bet that numerous wild ideas have been bandied about to try to cash in on the show's success once more.