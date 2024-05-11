AI Recreates Friends As A Disney Movie - And It's Quite A Pivot

Many fans believe there to be two different versions of "Friends." There's the syndicated version that aired on television and the DVD version that includes scenes cut for broadcast. It's interesting to think what a third version of "Friends" could look like, and on Instagram, user @creaition99 has put that vision to the test by utilizing AI to see how the characters on "Friends" would look like in a Disney cartoon.

Based on the results, the "Friends" characters appear as though they are about to have guest spots in "A Goofy Movie," and it seems there's a mix of praise and criticism in the comments. Several people mention how spot-on Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Janice (Maggie Wheeler) look as cartoons. However, there's a more muted response to the main men on the show. User @ladulceloca stated, "The way you did Joey [played by Matt LeBlanc] is a crime."

That's not even getting into all the flubs that tend to come with AI-generated artwork. For example, Gunther's (James Michael Tyler) tie doesn't go into his collar. And whatever you do, don't look at any characters' hands.