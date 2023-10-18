Why These Actors Left Blue Bloods

One of the first major cast members to leave "Blue Bloods" was Jennifer Esposito, who played Detective Jackie Curatola in the show's first three seasons. Esposito's presence in the series was also notable as the only minority actor in the main cast, which made it all the more shocking when she was written out of the show after Season 3 in a story that saw Curatola taking early retirement due to burn-out. "CBS got rid of the only minority cast member so they can have an ALL WHITE CAST like CSI," the actor said on X, formerly Twitter (via Deadline).

According to Esposito, her dismissal was the result of requesting a reduced schedule when doctors advised her to lessen her workload after diagnosing her with Celiac disease. Producers apparently refused Esposito's request for less work and she wound up collapsing on the set in an incident that was reportedly seen by the entire cast and crew. After a week off, she returned to work and discovered to her shock that she'd been put on forced leave from the show. She was fired outright not long after.

What's worse is that producers didn't even believe her story of having a chronic medical condition, according to Esposito. They believed that the entire ordeal was an attempt to get a raise, Esposito said. Thankfully, both the actor and producers were able to move on from the ugly incident — Esposito returned to "Blue Bloods" in a guest starring role in Season 13.