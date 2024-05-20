Blue Bloods Finally Shares Jamie & Eddie's Wedding Vows - And A Very Adult Joke

"Blue Bloods" does a solid job of tracking the Reagan family's foibles, but some pieces of their shared lives slip through the cracks. One of those things happens to be the actual ceremony that took place when Jamie Reagan (Will Estes, who initially hated Jamie and Eddie getting together) marries Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray of "As The World Turns") several seasons back. The episode in question cuts off the romantic moment before audiences witness them getting to the nitty gritty of pledging their troth.

"The Heart of Saturday Night" does audiences a surprising favor. When the pair speak to their relatives about sharing their anniversary on a very unromantic sting, Henry Reagan (Len Cairou) encourages them to celebrate their fifth anniversary at the family dinner table by reciting their vows again. The funny thing is, this romantic moment is preceded by Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) blurting out that the traditional fifth anniversary gift is wood. "So Jamie's supposed to give her wood," she adds. Naturally, the Reagans can't resist making a joke and everyone cracks up laughing. "You up to the task?" razzes Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) to his clearly embarrassed younger brother.

But from there, the moment takes an extremely romantic — if police metaphor-laden — turn.