Young Sheldon Producer Confirms Whether George Sr. Actually Cheated On Mary

After years of dominating the airwaves, "Young Sheldon" debuted its devastating series finale last week, wrapping up the beloved prequel series. With the show in the rearview mirror, its cast and creatives are looking back on how the project ties into its parent series, "The Big Bang Theory." In "TBBT," audiences received brief but important information about Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) childhood. One major revelation from the main series was why Sheldon decides to knock three times. In Season 10 Episode 5, titled "The Hot Tub Contamination," Sheldon explains that he knocks thrice because he once saw his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), having sexual relations with another woman who wasn't his mother.

However, producer Steve Holland has confirmed to TVLine that what Sheldon (Iain Armitage) saw in his youth was merely a misconception. In "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 4, titled "Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker," Sheldon knocks on his parent's door and enters, only to see his father having some alone time with Mary (Zoe Cooper). The mix-up occurs because the couple are roleplaying, with Mary specifically dressed up and wearing a wig.

"He did not know it was Mary. He still thinks he walked in [on his father cheating]," Holland definitively said. "I think that's a moment where Sheldon thought he saw something. He thought he saw his dad with another woman, and he didn't, and there's a sadness to that, that he's carried that all these years."