Why Black Panther's X-Men '97 Cameo Is Infuriating Marvel Fans

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 1 finale, "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3"

To close out the quotable debut season of "X-Men '97," the episode "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3" doesn't hold back. With Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) and Magneto (Matthew Waterson) trapped in the latter's mind, Bastion (Theo James) fights through the X-Men and sends Asteroid M careening toward Earth. Various non-mutant heroes watch on in horror as President Robert Kelly (Ron Rubin) attempts to make a decision on what to do. One such hero, Black Panther (Isaac Robinson-Smith), even attempts to sway Kelly's decision. While it's undoubtedly cool seeing the King of Wakanda join the "X-Men '97" fray, his appearance has led to some online fan backlash.

The specific Black Panther shown on the program is King T'Chaka, the father of the more well-known T'Challa, portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. X, formerly known as Twitter, users such as @GreyDL15 and folks on YouTube like @MeisterGeekMedia have expressed frustration over the alleged T'Challa erasure since Boseman's passing in 2020 at the age of 43. Many online have even begun pushing #RecastTChalla all over social media. The hashtag previously took prominence in the lead-up to the ultimately fan-upsetting "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," when it came to light that T'Challa would be written out of the story rather than recast.

The internet has also been rife with speculation that Marvel Studios is preventing the use of T'Challa in new media, both animated and live action, hence T'Chaka's increased presence. Is this truly the case?