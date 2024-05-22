Nicola Coughlan Had To Follow One Rule With Bridgerton Season 3 Sex Scenes

Contains spoilers for "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 1

Nicola Coughlan has played Penelope Featherington — who writes a scandalous gossip column in the "Ton" under the pen name Lady Whistledown — on the Netflix hit "Bridgerton" since the very beginning, and her romantic story with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is finally taking shape in the first part of Season 3. Apparently, she was told that she had to perform her steamy scenes with Newton's Colin in a very specific way ... meaning that she had to pretend as if she was incredibly inexperienced in romance, love, and sex.

Coughlan told People Magazine in an interview that a particular challenge when it comes to playing Penelope is that, as navigates her complicated feelings for Colin in Season 3, she "doesn't know what sex is."

According to Coughlan, she looked a little too comfortable when she and Newton first kissed for the scene where Penelope and Colin share a passionate embrace — and had to be told to look way more clueless. "Even when we had the first kiss, they had to say to me, 'You can't seem like you kissed someone before,' which is like, okay, yeah, because even it's hand placement, since it looks a little too mature and you're like, okay, pull it back, she's never done this," Coughlan said while discussing her scenes alongside Penelope's friend-turned-lover Colin.