Why Jim Henson Rejected Labyrinth's Initial Script - And Then Came Back To It

Jennifer Connelly wasn't the only who had to work through a maze in "Labyrinth." Before becoming the cult classic we know it as today, the film's screenplay went through a journey of its own.

Following the 1982 puppet-starring fantasy "The Dark Crystal," Jim Henson collaborated once again with artist Brian Froud to develop a new fantasy film, only this time audiences would see humans share the screen with Henson's puppets. It was up to Canadian children's writer and poet Dennis Lee to flesh out the idea as a story, using Froud's drawings as a basis. From there, Monty Python comedy troupe member Terry Jones was brought in to write the screenplay. What Jones received from Lee was rather surprising, telling Empire, "Rather than write a script, he'd written a poetic novella ... but I didn't really get on with it, so I discarded it and sat down with Brian's drawings ... and started creating the story from them."

Jones' first draft failed to capture the coming-of-age story Henson was hoping for while also not featuring Jareth (David Bowie) enough. Following some more rewrites, however, the Muppet creator had a change of heart. "Jim said to me, 'Er, well, I think we've messed it up. It's not funny now – can you do something with it?'" Jones tells Empire. The script continued getting refined until 1985 when production began. Little would anyone know, however, that this was only the start of the film's long journey to becoming a beloved fantasy classic.