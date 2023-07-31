Labyrinth: David Bowie's 'Perv Pants' Are More Important Than You Likely Thought

The 1986 Jim Henson/George Lucas fantasy adventure "Labyrinth" is a Generation X touchstone that still holds up nearly four decades after its release. It stars Jennifer Connelly as a 16-year-old girl named Sarah who goes on a coming-of-age hero's journey to recover her baby brother from his kidnapper, the goblin king Jareth (David Bowie). The film's world is inhabited by a bevy of characters straight out of the books that line the shelves of Sarah's room, including Grimm fairy tales and Maurice Sendak's "Where the Wild Things Are." Jareth's look is similarly wild, with a flowing, punkish blond hairdo, a leather vest, winged eyeliner, and tight grey pantaloons that leave little to the imagination in the crotch region.

Sarah's magical journey takes her through the titular stone maze, a flatulent swamp, and an impossibly constructed array of staircases and landings that mirror the M.C. Esher poster that hangs on her bedroom wall. Brian Froud, the conceptual artist for the film, told Empire magazine in 2012 that Bowie's revealing pants were meant to be a reflection of Sarah's transition from girlhood into womanhood, a phase her stepmother (Shelley Thompson) references in the film's opening scenes.

"We're not looking at reality, we're inside this girl's head," Froud said. "... There's the danger of a leather boy in his leather jacket ... and the tight trousers are a reference to ballet dancers. He's an amalgam of the inner fantasies of this girl. Everyone always talks about Bowie's perv pants, but there was a reason for it all! It has a surface that's fairly light, but then every so often you go, 'Oh, my God! How did we get away with that?!'"