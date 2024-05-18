Everyone Is Binging This 2014 Comedy Flop On Netflix Right Now

Compared to studio-specific streaming services like Paramount+ and Disney+, where homegrown properties take precedence, Netflix boasts a bit more variety. The longtime streaming giant has a little bit of everything from across the entertainment landscape in its rotating library, from classic movies and TV shows renowned the world over to underrated gems you need to watch. Not to mention, it has plenty of original movies and TV shows to check out as well. It even brings out the odd comedy flop of yesteryear that, for one reason or another, becomes a big hit with subscribers.

For example, 2014's "Dumb and Dumber To" is currently thriving on Netflix. According to data gathered by FlixPatrol, the comedy sequel has miraculously rose through the ranks to appear on Netflix's top 10 list. A follow-up to 1994's "Dumb and Dumber," the film sees friends Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey, who has a habit of appearing in awful movies and making them worth watching) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) set out on a goofy road trip adventure to find Lloyd or Harry's supposed daughter, Penny (Rachel Melvin). All in all, it's far from a hit, and doesn't come close to the original movie. At the time of publication, it has a mere 30% rotten critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, accompanied by a 35% audience score. At least it has performed better on the site than the Carrey and Daniels-less prequel "Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd" from 2003.

With this apparent surge in popularity of "Dumb and Dumber To," can fans of the series anticipate another Lloyd and Harry adventure in the future?