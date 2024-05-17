A Wild Megalopolis Spoiler Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing
Contains spoilers for "Megalopolis"
After decades of being in the works, Francis Ford Coppola's (hopeful) magnum opus "Megalopolis" has screened for critics and audiences at Cannes. The road to Coppola's dream project has been nothing short of rocky, but the filmmaker has finally realized his vision, for better or worse. Reactions are mixed (Looper's review labeled "Megalopolis" objectively bad while praising its production design and lead performances), but there's one thing that has the project's lovers and haters united: the strange blurring of reality and fiction. During the Cannes screening, a man walked on the stage to ask Adam Driver's Cesar questions, and the character responds.
The moment takes place during what appears to be a press conference, with the actor on stage operating as a member of the press. Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse described it as a moment that "embodied the peculiar experiment that is 'Megalopolis': a fourth-wall-breaking gimmick that pulls the audience into the movie, whether they want to be or not." Many are wondering if this will be replicated at theatrical screenings. "So are theaters gonna have to have the concessions guy come in and read lines?" questioned X (formerly known as Twitter) user @realjosephb.
"I'm sure they have a plan but what happens when that sequence plays in theaters?" asked @mcstardently. Unfortunately, there are no details regarding how the scene will play out when the movie is released to the public. Surprisingly, these comments are the least chaotic thing to come out of "Megalopolis," as many social media users began joking about how the bit will play at their local cinema.
Megalopolis' spoiler is a huge question mark
"Can't wait till it's 2pm on a Wednesday [five] weeks after [its] release date and the poor actor at my screening needs to perform for me and 2 other random people in the screening," joked X user @94RoKy. Others, like @FratiniMattia, are wondering what the moment will look once the flick leaves theaters. "How can we watch it at home? We need to call someone who does this everytime?" they asked. Many social media users are already eager to be the speaking individual at their local multiplex.
It'll genuinely be fascinating to see how the moment is tackled when "Megalopolis" gets released. Or, rather, if. While IMAX plans to show the film in its theaters, "Megalopolis" doesn't have a United States distributor as of this writing. Earlier this year, the picture screened for potential distributors and studio execs. The responses were mixed, compelling many companies to pass on it. Still, the film's official trailer boldly states that it'll hit multiplexes in 2024. As of now, "Megalopolis" has distribution in European markets like France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
While the jury's out on how exactly a person will speak to Adam Driver's character each time the film screens, many cinephiles are enthusiastic about Coppola's bold decision. "If you don't think that's badass you don't like movies," wrote @5ABILIA. "I didn't know I could be more excited for this movie," expressed @GrahamSkipper.