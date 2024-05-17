A Wild Megalopolis Spoiler Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing

Contains spoilers for "Megalopolis"

After decades of being in the works, Francis Ford Coppola's (hopeful) magnum opus "Megalopolis" has screened for critics and audiences at Cannes. The road to Coppola's dream project has been nothing short of rocky, but the filmmaker has finally realized his vision, for better or worse. Reactions are mixed (Looper's review labeled "Megalopolis" objectively bad while praising its production design and lead performances), but there's one thing that has the project's lovers and haters united: the strange blurring of reality and fiction. During the Cannes screening, a man walked on the stage to ask Adam Driver's Cesar questions, and the character responds.

The moment takes place during what appears to be a press conference, with the actor on stage operating as a member of the press. Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse described it as a moment that "embodied the peculiar experiment that is 'Megalopolis': a fourth-wall-breaking gimmick that pulls the audience into the movie, whether they want to be or not." Many are wondering if this will be replicated at theatrical screenings. "So are theaters gonna have to have the concessions guy come in and read lines?" questioned X (formerly known as Twitter) user @realjosephb.

"I'm sure they have a plan but what happens when that sequence plays in theaters?" asked @mcstardently. Unfortunately, there are no details regarding how the scene will play out when the movie is released to the public. Surprisingly, these comments are the least chaotic thing to come out of "Megalopolis," as many social media users began joking about how the bit will play at their local cinema.