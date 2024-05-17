Who Are The Women In That WNBA Underwear Commercial & Where Do They Play?

On May 13, the WNBA and its official underwear partner, Skims, kicked off a campaign that features a number of WNBA players promoting the brand's athletic underwear. Longtime WNBA fans should have no problem recognizing any of the athletes who are part of the campaign, but for more casual fans, here's a quick rundown on who's who in the commercial.

The players in the ad are indeed some of the WNBA's best and brightest. The first person to introduce herself is Candace Parker, a legendary WNBA player who retired in 2024 after playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces. After retiring, she took a new role as president of Adidas women's basketball. After her, we see Kelsey Plum, a two-time WNBA champion who plays as a guard for the Las Vegas Aces. Next, Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and Connecticut Sun guard-forward DiJonai Carrington introduce themselves.

Interestingly, the final name in the commercial is a rookie — forward Cameron Brink, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2024 as the second overall pick. This isn't Brink's first major ad campaign. In 2023, she was featured in a New Balance commercial with Kawhi Leonard, the NBA All-Star.