Who Are The Women In That WNBA Underwear Commercial & Where Do They Play?
On May 13, the WNBA and its official underwear partner, Skims, kicked off a campaign that features a number of WNBA players promoting the brand's athletic underwear. Longtime WNBA fans should have no problem recognizing any of the athletes who are part of the campaign, but for more casual fans, here's a quick rundown on who's who in the commercial.
The players in the ad are indeed some of the WNBA's best and brightest. The first person to introduce herself is Candace Parker, a legendary WNBA player who retired in 2024 after playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces. After retiring, she took a new role as president of Adidas women's basketball. After her, we see Kelsey Plum, a two-time WNBA champion who plays as a guard for the Las Vegas Aces. Next, Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and Connecticut Sun guard-forward DiJonai Carrington introduce themselves.
Interestingly, the final name in the commercial is a rookie — forward Cameron Brink, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2024 as the second overall pick. This isn't Brink's first major ad campaign. In 2023, she was featured in a New Balance commercial with Kawhi Leonard, the NBA All-Star.
The WNBA continues to attract attention with the new commercial
The WNBA has been going through a heavy rebranding period that has raised the league's profile substantially. The players are getting signature sneaker deals with sportswear companies at an unprecedented pace. Athletes like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese (who made waves at the 2024 Met Gala as the first WNBA rookie to ever attend the event) make headlines, and the aforementioned rookie Cameron Brink is already a bona fide influencer whose social media combines her athletic endeavors with a hefty dose of fashion and glamour.
The partnership with Skims is the latest step in this direction. It's also the latest move in the world of athletics by the company, which came under fire in March 2024 when it decided to promote its menswear collection during Women's History Month. "I'm proud to launch this new WNBA campaign starring such an incredible cast of athletes," co-founder Kim Kardashian said in a statement. "Championing women and women in sports is incredibly important to Skims. Our brand DNA is rooted in inclusivity, representation and women's empowerment, which are values shared with the WNBA. We are honored to be the Official Underwear Partner of the league and look forward to continuing our work together throughout the season."
