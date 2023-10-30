Who's The Woman In The New Balance Commercial With Kawhi Leonard?

New Balance's 2023 "We Got Now" commercial, released on YouTube on October 5th, features several professional basketball players, like Tyrese Maxey from the 76ers and Jamal Murray from the Nuggets, putting in work on the court. It even has two-time NBA Champion and five-time NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard in the mix, who arrives with the only person in the pickup game who isn't in the NBA, but it doesn't take long for her to demonstrate why she made the cut.

For those wondering, the woman in the ad making her presence known on the court is Cameron Brink, who enjoyed showing off her skills for New Balance with the other players. "Meeting and hanging around with all the guys was so much fun," Brink said in a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot on Instagram. "And, of course, hanging with Kawhi was the best. The whole day was a twelve out of ten." The well-renowned collegiate athlete added, "I'll never forget it and I cannot wait for the future."

Brink is an elite basketball player known for her superior defensive talents. In high school, she was named a McDonald's All-American, eventually leading to her success at the collegiate level. Brink took her talents to Stanford, where she helped secure the Cardinals an NCAA championship her freshman year in 2021. Not only would the fierce forward become the school's all-time leader in blocks, but she would also take home the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023. While she has had many accomplishments early on in her athletic career, the New Balance commercial is a bigger deal than some might think.