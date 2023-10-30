Who's The Woman In The New Balance Commercial With Kawhi Leonard?
New Balance's 2023 "We Got Now" commercial, released on YouTube on October 5th, features several professional basketball players, like Tyrese Maxey from the 76ers and Jamal Murray from the Nuggets, putting in work on the court. It even has two-time NBA Champion and five-time NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard in the mix, who arrives with the only person in the pickup game who isn't in the NBA, but it doesn't take long for her to demonstrate why she made the cut.
For those wondering, the woman in the ad making her presence known on the court is Cameron Brink, who enjoyed showing off her skills for New Balance with the other players. "Meeting and hanging around with all the guys was so much fun," Brink said in a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot on Instagram. "And, of course, hanging with Kawhi was the best. The whole day was a twelve out of ten." The well-renowned collegiate athlete added, "I'll never forget it and I cannot wait for the future."
Brink is an elite basketball player known for her superior defensive talents. In high school, she was named a McDonald's All-American, eventually leading to her success at the collegiate level. Brink took her talents to Stanford, where she helped secure the Cardinals an NCAA championship her freshman year in 2021. Not only would the fierce forward become the school's all-time leader in blocks, but she would also take home the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023. While she has had many accomplishments early on in her athletic career, the New Balance commercial is a bigger deal than some might think.
Cameron Brink is first female athlete to join New Balance's team
Cameron Brink has played for high school teams in Beaverton, Oregon, and the Stanford Cardinals in college. But on August 14, the NCAA champion became the first female basketball player to be recruited by New Balance, and she couldn't be more excited to help another historic franchise achieve victorious results. "I am honored and excited to join forces with New Balance," Brink said in a news release (via FanNation). "Their ability to empower athletes perfectly aligns with my own values, and I look forward to this journey with them. I hope we inspire athletes around the world to fearlessly pursue their dreams."
By adding her to the team, New Balance feels that Brink will continue to inspire young athletes, and it's no secret that whenever she is on the roster, championship-level results aren't that far behind. "We are thrilled to welcome Cameron as the first female basketball player to join the New Balance family," New Balance's Head of Basketball Sports Marketing, Naveen Lokesh, said in the statement. "Cameron's exceptional skill on the court and her desire to give back align perfectly with New Balance's desire to change the game for the better. We are excited to support Cameron reaching new heights in her career and contributing to the growth of women's basketball for years to come."
The recognized and trusted brand isn't quick to hand out spots on the team to just anyone. There is no shortage of talent appearing in the "We Got Now" commercials, like Coco Gauff, and even Jaden Smith is in the "Impatience is a Virtue" ad. Cameron Brink is now among the few considered to be New Balance's MVPs.