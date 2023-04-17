Every One Chicago Show Has The Exact Same Problem

This article contains mentions of suicide.

The One Chicago franchise does a whole lot of things right. From show to show, this shared universe excels at balancing action and personal drama elegantly, in a way that keeps audiences coming back — with sympathetic backstories for characters, stunning set pieces, and interpersonal relationships that span the entire franchise. Year after year, the various shows have woven characters together through blood relationships, marriages, and friendships. All this is to say, "One Chicago" is a big deal. There's nothing else quite like it on the air, and while Fox and ABC have tried to replicate the way these shows work, they have not succeeded to the degree that NBC has.

However, "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." all have one terrible problem in common — and it's an issue which has plagued the franchise since early on. Point-blank, the way the "Chicago" shows treat female characters is appalling.

This poor writing for women is such an endemic issue across the board that it effects every single show. While shows like "9-1-1" feed their fans both top-flight action and well-rounded female characters (who grow and change and survive without grating on the audience), the women of "One Chicago" often find their fans torn away from them due to the storylines they're forced into. Worse, these bad storylines often pop up right when these characters become central to the narrative — which means these former favorites become loathed right as they're getting the most screentime.