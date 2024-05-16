Why The New John Wick Movie Won't Star Keanu Reeves
The "John Wick" franchise is set to expand once again. According to Deadline, Lionsgate has announced that Donnie Yen will reprise the role of the blind assassin Caine in a brand-new spin-off movie. However, fans who hope to see him reunited with Keanu Reeves' effortlessly cool, gun-toting, dog-loving assassin might be disappointed.
While details about the spin-off are being kept under wraps for now, it appears that the new movie will solely center around Caine. The story will presumably explore Yen's character and his adventures in Hong Kong, and Wick might not factor into these festivities. Besides, Reeves' character is supposed to be dead following the events of the fourth movie — but we all know that's a hoax since "John Wick 5" is in the works.
With or without Reeves' assassin, this spin-off has seemingly been planned since "John Wick: Chapter 4" teased more adventures for Caine. With that in mind, let's speculate on what the story will entail.
What to expect from Caine's John Wick spin-off
Caine's solo movie has been teased before, though it's one of the small details you might have missed in "John Wick: Chapter 4." The moment occurs after the end credits and shows the character — now absolved of his duties to the High Table — as he tracks down his daughter in Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the family reunion doesn't go according to plan, as he's distracted by Akira (Rina Sawayama), who's out for revenge because Caine killed her father, Koji Shimazu, while helping Wick take down his assassins.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" reveals that Caine and Shimazu are old friends who go way back. As such, there is a pre-established backstory that the upcoming spin-off's story can tap into while exploring the ramifications of Caine's actions in the present day. Per the Deadline report, Donnie Yen has promised an action-packed spectacle with thrilling and emotive fight sequences, which are the bread and butter of this franchise.
According to Yen, Caine has a dark past that will come to light in the new movie, and Yen can't wait to dig into it. In the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing John Wick appear in the "Ballerina" spin-off — even though he's supposed to be dead.