Why The New John Wick Movie Won't Star Keanu Reeves

The "John Wick" franchise is set to expand once again. According to Deadline, Lionsgate has announced that Donnie Yen will reprise the role of the blind assassin Caine in a brand-new spin-off movie. However, fans who hope to see him reunited with Keanu Reeves' effortlessly cool, gun-toting, dog-loving assassin might be disappointed.

While details about the spin-off are being kept under wraps for now, it appears that the new movie will solely center around Caine. The story will presumably explore Yen's character and his adventures in Hong Kong, and Wick might not factor into these festivities. Besides, Reeves' character is supposed to be dead following the events of the fourth movie — but we all know that's a hoax since "John Wick 5" is in the works.

With or without Reeves' assassin, this spin-off has seemingly been planned since "John Wick: Chapter 4" teased more adventures for Caine. With that in mind, let's speculate on what the story will entail.