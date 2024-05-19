This Paul Rudd Video Game Commercial From Over 30 Years Ago Proves One Thing

Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and the fact that Paul Rudd will never age. This commercial featuring the "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" actor totally proves it.

In a commercial circulating on Reddit from the 1990s where he and other actors play various Super Nintendo games on a giant screen, the actor can be seen quite clearly — and he looks basically the same. Naturally, other people on the thread took notice and commented, like u/nap83, who wrote, "Rudd been 30 since the 90s." u/gibbygibby responded directly to that comment, joking, "He takes ageless male supplements."

Another Redditor, u/msmith721, declared that Rudd was already up there in years when he shot the ad in the first place: "What people don't know is that he was 65 years old when he did this commercial. I swear that man does not age!" (Not everyone focused on Rudd's apparent inability to age like a normal person. Other people on the thread made jokes about Rudd's running "Mac & Me" gag where he plays a clip from the derided film every time he's set to promote something with Conan O'Brien, imagining a world in which the Nintendo screen in the ad simply showed that scene while Rudd and ther other actors gasped.) In any case, this commercial is just more evidence that Rudd has looked the same for years, which is something fans have discussed for quite some time now.