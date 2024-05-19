This Paul Rudd Video Game Commercial From Over 30 Years Ago Proves One Thing
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and the fact that Paul Rudd will never age. This commercial featuring the "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" actor totally proves it.
In a commercial circulating on Reddit from the 1990s where he and other actors play various Super Nintendo games on a giant screen, the actor can be seen quite clearly — and he looks basically the same. Naturally, other people on the thread took notice and commented, like u/nap83, who wrote, "Rudd been 30 since the 90s." u/gibbygibby responded directly to that comment, joking, "He takes ageless male supplements."
Another Redditor, u/msmith721, declared that Rudd was already up there in years when he shot the ad in the first place: "What people don't know is that he was 65 years old when he did this commercial. I swear that man does not age!" (Not everyone focused on Rudd's apparent inability to age like a normal person. Other people on the thread made jokes about Rudd's running "Mac & Me" gag where he plays a clip from the derided film every time he's set to promote something with Conan O'Brien, imagining a world in which the Nintendo screen in the ad simply showed that scene while Rudd and ther other actors gasped.) In any case, this commercial is just more evidence that Rudd has looked the same for years, which is something fans have discussed for quite some time now.
It's a running joke that Paul Rudd appears completely ageless
Everyone — from fans to friends in the industry — has joked, at one point or another, about the fact that Paul Rudd is potentially blessed with an unnaturally long life. In April of this year, Rudd's friend and colleague Jennifer Aniston, who worked with the "Ant-Man" star on "The Object of My Affection" and "Wanderlust," wrote a social media for his birthday and mentioned that Rudd never gets older. In a now-deleted Instagram story (via People Magazine), Aniston wrote a happy birthday message to Rudd and ended it with, "I love you, you ageless freak!" In a 2020 episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series, former "Captain America" star Chris Evans asked Rudd, "Why don't you age? Are you drinking baby blood?" (Rudd insisted he does age despite all evidence to the contrary.
Then there's the Vulture quiz about Paul Rudd, which removes major identifying features (like red carpet backdrops) from photos of Rudd and asks players to determine which one is older. The quiz, which was concocted by Jesse David Fox and ran on the site in 2013 and 2019, is incredibly hard. Seriously, go try it. You'll be pretty shocked when you keep accidentally picking the older version of Rudd.
Paul Rudd has been acting for decades — and he's never been more popular
All of this is to say that, throughout his decades-long career, Paul Rudd apparently refuses to visibly age — and he's still a Hollywood mainstay. After getting his start in '90s films like "Clueless" and Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet" and offbeat comedies like the ensemble film "Wet Hot American Summer," Rudd joined what would be dubbed the "Frat Pack." In that group that featured a ton of huge Hollywood comedians, Rudd appeared alongside Will Ferrell in the "Anchorman" films, Steve Carell in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," Jason Segel in "I Love You, Man, and Seth Rogen in "Knocked Up."
It's not as if Rudd wasn't extremely famous before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it certainly didn't hurt. In 2015, Rudd stepped into the MCU's tiniest supersuit in "Ant-Man" as Scott Lang, a former pickpocket and career criminal who ends up becoming the smallest hero in the franchise, and in 2016, he joined the rest of the all-star cast in the major crossover event "Captain America: Civil War." These days, Rudd is still a major star who looks like he's still about 30 years old, appearing in the modern "Ghostbusters" franchise as Gary Grooberson and on popular TV shows like Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building." Also, he's still pulling that "Mac and Me" prank on Conan O'Brien, even doing it on a podcast in 2022 — and just like Paul, the bit keeps aging beautifully.