All Of Us Strangers Ending Explained - What Happened To Harry?

Though "All of Us Strangers" includes a few context clues that ultimately lead to the reveal that Harry died the night he met Adam — he's wearing the same shirt at the film's beginning and ending, and Adam briefly glimpses TV static through Harry's window at the start of the movie that's seen again when he discovers Harry's body, indicating it's been on the entire time — the ending is still quite shocking. So what does it all mean? Why can Adam see the dead, and why do these specific people appear to him?

There's never any sort of clear-cut scientific explanation as to why Adam can see ghosts, and it's better that way; over-explaining the concept of "All of Us Strangers" would be a true disservice to the film. The message of the ending is really about grief and love, and how if you isolate yourself from the world, you could miss fulfilling connections with others. It's not Adam's fault that Harry dies after he turns him down initially, but the audience is certainly left to wonder about what might have happened if they'd gone ahead and had that drink on the very first night. As far as Adam's parents go, it's clear, through his conversations with them, that he's lived his adult life wondering if they would have loved him fully, and the grief he feels over losing them at a young age only intensifies that internal question. Adam's ending is, truly, bittersweet; he gets closure with his parents but realizes he's lost one form of Harry, and the ending of the pair in bed together leaves things ambiguous as to whether or not the man and the specter will be able to stay together in any sort of way.