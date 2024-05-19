Invincible's Omni-Man Without A Mustache Is Freaky As Hell

From the moment I could form memories, my father had a beard. It was one of those things that was always there in our household, until one day, when I was about 10 years old, without warning to any of the kids, he shaved it off. A heads-up would've been nice, but he stepped out of the bedroom looking like a completely different dude, and we were all just supposed to accept this stranger in front of us. It's a disorienting sensation, almost akin to realizing one's parents aren't all-powerful figures but are just humans like you and me. Seeing my dad fully shaven for the first time in my life made me question everything I believed up until that point, so you can understand why I felt a serious sense of déjà vu upon seeing Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) from "Invincible" without his iconic mustache for the first time.

This is more haunting than the end of Episode 1 https://t.co/XTEmg32Ns3 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) May 13, 2024

Someone created the image of a facial hair-free Omni-Man, which was reposted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the official "Invincible" account. I don't know who this fella is in the image above, but it's not Omni-Man. He's partially defined by his facial hair, which makes him appear as a caring father figure to Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), even though he's one of the most intimidating and powerful figures in all of "Invincible."

I was pleased to see my opinion of this oddity was shared by others, like @cogdominium, who succinctly commented, "Vomiting profusely." The answer is clear: Omni-Man can never shave for real on the series.