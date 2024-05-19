Invincible's Omni-Man Without A Mustache Is Freaky As Hell
From the moment I could form memories, my father had a beard. It was one of those things that was always there in our household, until one day, when I was about 10 years old, without warning to any of the kids, he shaved it off. A heads-up would've been nice, but he stepped out of the bedroom looking like a completely different dude, and we were all just supposed to accept this stranger in front of us. It's a disorienting sensation, almost akin to realizing one's parents aren't all-powerful figures but are just humans like you and me. Seeing my dad fully shaven for the first time in my life made me question everything I believed up until that point, so you can understand why I felt a serious sense of déjà vu upon seeing Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) from "Invincible" without his iconic mustache for the first time.
This is more haunting than the end of Episode 1 https://t.co/XTEmg32Ns3
— INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) May 13, 2024
Someone created the image of a facial hair-free Omni-Man, which was reposted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the official "Invincible" account. I don't know who this fella is in the image above, but it's not Omni-Man. He's partially defined by his facial hair, which makes him appear as a caring father figure to Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), even though he's one of the most intimidating and powerful figures in all of "Invincible."
I was pleased to see my opinion of this oddity was shared by others, like @cogdominium, who succinctly commented, "Vomiting profusely." The answer is clear: Omni-Man can never shave for real on the series.
If Invincible's Omni-Man shaves, we riot
Plenty of Omni-Man fan art has been created by "Invincible" fandom. One piece casts Henry Cavill as a flat-out fierce Viltrumite, complete with the character's signature mustache. That's a particularly interesting casting choice considering Cavill played Superman, and there was a ton of controversy over the actor's mustache having to be digitally removed from "Justice League." Similarly to how the Man of Steel would look weird with a mustache, Omni-Man needs his facial hair to look right. Otherwise, he just comes off as a guy who gets way too intense over his kid's pee-wee soccer game.
The fan-envisioned shaving is funny, but it's obvious from the response that the folks behind "Invincible" should never get rid of Omni-Man's mustache. X user @Crafty_Chick_X commented under the initial post, "This is heartbreaking. I hope it never happens." Meanwhile, @KyProRen wins the award for the most appropriate gif, as they respond with a clip of a fish from "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie" shouting, "My eyes!" Gazing upon the barren face of Omni-Man is surely akin to realizing the great god Poseidon is bald.
When it comes to superheroes, it's natural for there to be variants. The good guys and villains from different dimensions are often given costume changes and different aesthetics so companies can produce more toys that fans feel compelled to buy. However, certain aspects of a character should never be changed, and Omni-Man's mustache is a prime example. "Invincible" has built up a ton of good will with its growing fanbase, much of which could be lost if they ever make Omni-Man look like his most prized possession is his man cave foosball table.