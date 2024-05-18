The Tragic Reason Giancarlo Esposito Almost Hired A Hitman Before Breaking Bad

This article contains discussions of suicide and suicidal ideation.

Giancarlo Esposito might be known for playing intimidating characters onscreen, but apparently, he had such a dark time in his career that he considered taking drastic action to provide for his family. Namely, he considered hiring a hitman to end his life so that his children and wife could get his life insurance payout.

During an interview on "The Jim and Sam Show" with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, Esposito said that shortly before he booked his breakout role as Gus Fring on the AMC smash "Breaking Bad," he was trying to figure out a way to support his family by hiring someone to end his life. "My way out in my brain was: 'Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide?'" Esposito recalled wondering when he was truly down and out. "'Do they get the bread?' My wife had no idea why I was asking this stuff. I started scheming. If I got somebody to knock me off, death by misadventure, [my kids] would get the insurance. I had four kids. I wanted them to have a life. It was a hard moment in time. I literally thought of self-annihilation so they could survive. That's how low I was."

"That was the first inkling that there was a way out, but I wouldn't be here to be available to my kids," Esposito said, noting that he did, clearly, decide not to take this tragic path. "Then I started to think that's not viable because the pain I would cause them would be lifelong, and there'd be lifelong trauma that would just extend the generational trauma I'm trying to move away from. The light at the end of the tunnel was 'Breaking Bad.'"

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org