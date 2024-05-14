Where To Stream Spacey Unmasked And 5 Things It Reveals About Kevin Spacey

This article contains discussions of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic abuse.

A searing new documentary that's streaming on Max focuses on alleged sexual misconduct by actor Kevin Spacey — and even more bombshell accusations have emerged from the collaboration between UK network Channel 4 and Investigation Discovery.

Before we get to said accusations — which come from actors and industry professionals who have encountered Spacey throughout their careers as well as Spacey's own family — let's note that Spacey has already vehemently denied any wrongdoing and is clearly furious about the docuseries. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Spacey wrote, "Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that [Channel 4] afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters." Spacey then said that the network refused to give him an extension longer than one week.

That's not the only thing Spacey has said about "Spacey Unmasked," as the series itself features a quote from him. "I have consistently denied — and now successfully defended — numerous allegations made both in the U.S. and the U.K., both criminal and civil, and each time have been able to source evidence undermining the allegations and have been believed by a jury of my peers," Spacey said in a statement that's seen onscreen in "Spacey Unmasked." Beyond Spacey's continued denials of any impropriety, here's what we learned from the new documentary.