Batgirl Star Blesses Disappointed Fans With An Epic Behind The Scenes Look

Warner Bros. infamously scrapped the entire "Batgirl" movie last month, and fans still aren't over it.

"Batgirl" starred Leslie Grace in the titular role of Barbara Gordon and Batgirl. The film would have followed Barbara on her journey to becoming Batgirl and taking on Brendan Fraser's pyromantic villain, Firefly. J.K. Simmons reprised his DCEU role of Commissioner Gordon, and in a move that further muddles the DCEU, Michael Keaton's Batman would have made an appearance. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, whose resumes include episodes of "Ms. Marvel" and "Bad Boys for Life," directed the movie that will no longer see the light of day.

Since the film's cancellation, many of the cast and crew have spoken out about how Warner Bros. treated their project. Grace took to Instagram to express her gratitude for having the role, even if it was for a short time. Arbi and Fallah also conveyed their sadness online and thanked the entire cast and crew. In a recent interview, Fraser praised Grace's performance and threw shade at Warner Bros. for the decision.

Many behind-the-scenes looks have accompanied the cast and crew's online posts of the movie, and a recent post gives fans a great look at Batgirl in action.