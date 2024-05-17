How Does Star Wars Hyperspace Actually Work?

There are numerous visual moments that have become staples of the "Star Wars" franchise throughout its five decades-long history. Aside from the ignition of a lightsaber, arguably the most iconic is the image of a ship entering hyperspace. Movement in space around the cockpit seems to slow, if only for a moment before the stars ahead appear stretched. With that, the ship jumps forward with a bang as the windshield is overtaken by swirls of white and blue — though hyperspace can look different, as seen in the sixth episode of "Ahsoka" on Disney+. It's an unforgettable sequence, but how does hyperspace actually work?

It hasn't been overly-explained by any one piece of "Star Wars" media, but, over the years, hyperspace has been explored here and there. Essentially, hyperspace is an alternate dimension accessed when traveling faster than the speed of light. Doing so creates a simu-tunnel that allows one to travel through space time from one location in space to another. While creatures such as purrgil are capable of navigating hyperspace naturally, most other species in the "Star Wars" galaxy must be aboard a ship equipped with a hyperdrive to get from point A to point B safely.

Even in the meaningless "Star Wars" canon, hyperspace is a bit of a conundrum within the scientific community. It's not fully understood, thus making it a somewhat risky form of travel for the uninitiated.