Star Wars' Starweirds: The Scariest Force-Powered Creatures You've Never Seen

As the years have gone on, the "Star Wars" galaxy has grown increasingly vast and fleshed out. Each passing film, television, and print project has added new elements to it, from new starfighters to never-before-seen planets. While most of these creations aren't anything out of the ordinary, every now and again, something comes along that turns heads over how bizarre it is. The Starweirds are a "Star Wars" oddity of this variety, having been recognized by fans as one of the most formidable and terrifying kinds of creatures in the entire franchise.

The tall, gaunt Starweirds reside in the vacuum of space, turning unlucky pilots into their victims with their connection to the Force. Once they have someone in their sights, they release an incredibly loud and pain-inducing sound, but a quick blaster bolt can send one running for the hills, right? Wrong. Starweirds take an inhuman amount of damage to defeat, with those unfortunate enough to encounter one rarely able to defeat them. Somehow, Jedi Aayla Secura and Shaak Ti manage to capture one in the prison on Sason during the Clone Wars era. Years later, archaeologist Doctor Aphra, along with Luke Skywalker, unwittingly free the creature and only narrowly stop it.

Of course, this is just about all we know about Starweirds in the "Star Wars" canon. They've only appeared and been discussed on the pages of the "Doctor Aphra" comic series so far. However, there's a bit more information floating around about their "Star Wars" Legends counterparts.