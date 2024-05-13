A Venom 3 Leak May Have Teased A Key Marvel Villain (Again)

Contains possible spoilers for "Venom: The Last Dance"

Big secrets for blockbuster flicks have leaked out in odd ways over the years, and this small hint from the set of "Venom: The Last Dance" comes in a unique form that a symbiote would love — crew gifts. A tee-shirt and hat given to the "Venom 3" stunt team, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @misterkrasinski on May 10, shows a Venom symbiote logo. The "e" on the shirt is a backward "3" in neon green and the logo on the hat shows Venom's face with three thin green scratch marks over it. The theme and coloring suggests that our titular antihero is about to collide with a familiar foe whose signature colors would make a can of Rockstar Energy Drink green with envy — Lasher.

You need to know before you see "Venom" that Lasher was introduced all the way back in 1993. He's a product of the Life Foundation, whose leader — Carlton Drake – decides to create an army of Venoms under Foundation control to combat Eddie Brock and his symbiote pal. Lasher itself has four brother symbiotes – Phage, Agony, Scream, and Riot — and is distinct among its brethren via its tentacle powers and green colors. Its bond with its host body is less than congenial, which might provide quite a contrast to Eddie's live-and-let-live connection with Venom. But Lasher and its brothers are also so powerful that it requires Venom to look up some superpowered friends to put a stop to the Foundation symbiotes.