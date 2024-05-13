The Original Ending Of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, Explained

The ending of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" sees the human Mae (Freya Allan) and chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) part ways on relatively good terms. However, one moment has sinister connotations bubbling underneath the surface. After retrieving the decipher key that will allow humans to communicate again, Mae is shown with a gun behind her back, implying that she's ready to shoot the primate if she has to. Well, it turns out that she may have been willing to, as the film's original ending saw Mae point the weapon at her furry friend.

"In the scene that I shot, Mae was going there to kill him because he scares her," Allan told The Hollywood Reporter. "His intelligence scares her. Mae doesn't want to kill him, but she feels she has to ... Originally, you actually see her pull the gun on Noa, but his back is turned to her. And so you think, 'Oh my God, is she about to shoot him?' Mae is crying as she's doing it ... And then she doesn't."

According to Allan, the scene was removed in the editing suite, a decision that she supported. The actor believes that the cuts led to a more ambiguous and emotional ending, and audiences can make up their own mind regarding whether Mae would have been willing to pull the trigger. Still, there is still time for conflict down the line.