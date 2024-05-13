Jerry Seinfeld Finally Apologizes For Making Bee Movie Too Horny

Jerry Seinfeld's recent Pop-Tart movie "Unfrosted" landed with a thud for most critics, but no matter what Seinfeld does next, he has at least one project that the internet loves turning into a meme every so often — "Bee Movie." The film follows Barry (Seinfeld), who wants humans to stop exploiting his fellow bees, but develops a sort of romantic entanglement in the process with the very much human character Vanessa (Renée Zellweger).

Seinfeld has previously said that he never intended Barry and Vanessa to appear romantic toward one another, but that's how audiences have taken it. The belief persists so much that the comedian apologized for their relationship while delivering a commencement address at Duke University, which was uploaded by TikToker @drummerofphc. Seinfeld got laughs from the crowd by saying, "If any of you felt slightly uncomfortable about the sexual undertones in the relationship between Barry B. Benson and Vanessa, the florist who saves his life, I would like to apologize for that now."

It seems odd that Seinfeld wouldn't have known what he was doing, as there's quite a bit of flirting and subtext between Barry and Vanessa. Fortunately, the movie never crosses any lines, or else it may have wound up on a list of the most awkward love scenes in movie history.