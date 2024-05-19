What Happened To Spider-Man's Parents? Peter Parker's Big Mystery Explained

Long before Peter Parker became Spider-Man and built his terrifying roster of rogues, the eventual hero lived a fairly normal childhood raised by his parents. However, after tragedy struck and Richard and Mary Parker died, the trajectory of Peter's life changed forever.

While his family plays a key role in shaping the young hero, in most iterations of Spider-Man's origins, his biological parents are nowhere to be seen. Instead, Peter is raised by his Aunt May and Uncle Ben before the latter's tragic death leads him down a valiant path as a vigilante. Richard and Mary are mentioned sporadically in the web-slinger's stories, but rarely do they factor into the core story, with Peter largely not even remembering them.

In true comic book fashion, Richard and Mary Parker have storied Marvel histories, which include being scientists, getting wrongly labeled as traitors to their own country, and eventually working alongside Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. Though the current Marvel Cinematic Universe versions of them have yet to be introduced, Richard and Mary's history has been remixed in various adaptations over the years, from an alternate comic origin making Richard responsible for the creation of one of Spider-Man's greatest villains to live-action versions of Peter's parents having secret pasts.