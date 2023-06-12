Miles Morales Suffered A Tragic Family Death In Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man Comics

In 2011's "Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man" #22 by Brian Michael Bendis, Sara Pichelli, Justin Ponsor, and VC's Cory Petit from Marvel Comics, Miles Morales deals with his father suffering a serious injury at the hands of the villain Venom (Conrad Marcus). The symbiote sets his sights on Brooklyn General, believing Jefferson Davis is the real Spider-Man. Miles arrives on the scene and uses a series of venom attacks to try to contain the killer monster. However, when Venom wraps his tendrils around Miles' head, Rio Morales shoots the symbiote, angering him. Venom covers Miles in his alien being, leading Rio to plead with him to let her son go. Distracted, Spider-Man manages to hit Venom with an electric charge, separating him from his symbiote. The police ended up shooting the villain dead, but accidentally shoot Rio at the same time.

Upon seeing his mother bleeding, Miles screams for a doctor's help. But, as she begins to lose more and more blood, she tells Miles never to tell their dad about his superhero persona before dying in her son's arms. Miles wakes up the next day and is reminded of his mom being killed in the shootout with Venom. In an emotional response, Miles takes his Spider-Man costume and rips it to pieces, crying out that he doesn't want to be Spider-Man anymore.

The comic ends up being a brief endpoint for Miles' Spider-Man, with the next issue of "Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man" revealing he stopped being a hero after Rio's tragic death. The story parallels the classic "Amazing Spider-Man" #50 storyline, "Spider-Man: No More," where Peter Parker briefly gave up being a hero after the pressure of balancing his heroic and personal life became too much to handle.