Secret Invasion: The S.H.I.E.L.D. Invention That Could Change Everything

The antagonists of "Secret Invasion" are the Skrull rebels, shape-shifting aliens who can look like anyone and even acquire their memories. The TV series plays like a paranoia-tinged thriller where no one can know who they can trust. Given that basic concept, it may not be out of the question for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and perhaps some of his allies to utilize another method to get duplicate copies of themselves into the world — Life Model Decoys.

Fury is no stranger to the concept. As the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., he likely knew about LMDs, and he's used them repeatedly in the comics. For example, in "Strange Tales #135," LMDs in Fury's likeness are used as decoys to protect the real Nick Fury from HYDRA. It wouldn't be out of the question for him to adopt a similar tactic in "Secret Invasion." Some fans have theorized that there are actually two Nick Furies on the show, with one being a Skrull. But what if there's another Nick Fury (or maybe even a bunch) that are LMDs walking around, doing the real Fury's bidding to learn more about defeating the Skrull rebels?

Bringing LMDs into the mainstream MCU in this way would be an excellent method for introducing the technology to a broader base while paying off something that "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." viewers have known for a while. Plus, LMDs would tie into the greater themes of the series by truly making it impossible to tell who is actually who they say they are.