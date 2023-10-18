ThunderCats' Best Lion-O Movie Casting Would Make It A Success But Upset Fans

When it comes to fan casting, sometimes the die-hards really do have a sight beyond sight. Years before it happened, people were calling out for Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, and she agreed. Let's not forget how John Krasinski became Reed Richards, too.

Next in line? Well, if many fans have their way, it's time for the beloved 1985 animated series "ThunderCats" to get its turn in the eighties revival revolution, following the endless parade of "Transformers" movies and various "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" reboots. The potential issue? While 1980s kids loved "ThunderCats," it hasn't maintained quite the same following as some of its contemporaries, and from a studio perspective, it might need some extra oomph to get ticket sales to a point that justifies the budget. And with that in mind, there's a solid argument in favor of once again listening to the fans online, and casting Jason Moma as the sword-swinging feline hero of "ThunderCats," Lion-O.

Now, exactly how far along a potential "ThunderCats" movie is ... well, isn't clear. It's a tough property to get right. Since 2007, Hollywood has been playing with the idea of ThunderCats making their way to the big screen, with the most notable failed project being a CGI feature film that had test footage leaked in 2011,and then barely a whisker of news until 2021, when "Godzilla vs. Kong" director Adam Wingard was tasked with helming an adaptation. Momoa himself has never spoken about the frequent Lion-O fan casts, and never seemingly been attached to the project in any form.

That said, while Momoa being cast as Lion-O would near-guarantee a thunderous box office success, it would also result in a "ThunderCats" movie that fans wouldn't be too keen on. Here's why.