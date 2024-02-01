Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Chicago Fire Season 12's Huge Violet & Carver Moment
When it comes to One Chicago, fans tune in to see the romances that spark between these first responders as much as to see them save the day. Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) has a particularly rough go at it after her boyfriend, Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), dies on "Chicago Fire" Season 11. The tragedy consumes her, but on Season 12, Episode 3 — "Trapped," it seems she's ready to love again. Specifically, she kisses Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), and social media is in a tizzy over the development.
Fans have sensed a connection between Violet and Carver for a while, and now that things are heating up, viewers can't contain their excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter. User @halsteadsasss thought the kiss was perfectly showcased: "Violet and [C]arver's first kiss was cute. I'm so happy it was [V]iolet who made the first move." Many, including @blessedwithjoe, want to see Violet happy: "I ship [V]iolet and [C]arver so much lol hopefully this love interest for [V]iolet lasts."
After going through so much, Violet certainly deserves some happiness. As for @bexlewis631, they want to know what Violet and Carver's couple name is going to be, in the same way that "Upstead" refers to Haily Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) on "Chicago P.D." They pitch, "So, what are we calling them? Carmi? Carvet?" Hopefully, Carver has Violet over for dinner sometime to cement their feelings for one another.
Some Chicago Fire fans are wary of Violet and Carver's future
While Violet and Carver's kiss is hot and heavy, some fans hope it doesn't burn out fast. After all, the pair only kissed after Carver tried to learn more about Violet's feelings since she can be a bit standoffish. Instead of discussing her emotions, she kisses him before the two leave the bar together. It's a safe bet more than a kiss happened off-screen, and X user @Melodious87 wants their relationship to be handled with respect. "I really don't want this to be another wham bam thank you ma'am hookup," they wrote. "It's getting redundant."
One could surmise the kiss sums up Violet's feelings toward Carver to the point where there's nothing else to say. Still, @Gaiamakesitshin believes their relationship is bound to fail if she doesn't start opening up: "I love Violet & Carver and I am happy about the kiss but damn! She should talk to him. Not [hide] things ... This isn't going to last if she isn't honest." On one hand, it makes sense Violet would be trepidatious about allowing herself to get close to someone new. But according to @KillyBoo40, life's about taking those kinds of risks: "I understand where Violet is coming from when [it] comes to Carver and not wanting to [lose] anyone else. But girl live and give Carver a chance."
Will Violet and Carver's encounter be a one-and-done deal or is it the beginning of something beautiful? "Chicago Fire" fans will have to tune in to Season 12, Episode 4 — "The Little Things" when it airs on February 7 to see how their feelings progress.