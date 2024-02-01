Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Chicago Fire Season 12's Huge Violet & Carver Moment

When it comes to One Chicago, fans tune in to see the romances that spark between these first responders as much as to see them save the day. Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) has a particularly rough go at it after her boyfriend, Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), dies on "Chicago Fire" Season 11. The tragedy consumes her, but on Season 12, Episode 3 — "Trapped," it seems she's ready to love again. Specifically, she kisses Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), and social media is in a tizzy over the development.

Fans have sensed a connection between Violet and Carver for a while, and now that things are heating up, viewers can't contain their excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter. User @halsteadsasss thought the kiss was perfectly showcased: "Violet and [C]arver's first kiss was cute. I'm so happy it was [V]iolet who made the first move." Many, including @blessedwithjoe, want to see Violet happy: "I ship [V]iolet and [C]arver so much lol hopefully this love interest for [V]iolet lasts."

After going through so much, Violet certainly deserves some happiness. As for @bexlewis631, they want to know what Violet and Carver's couple name is going to be, in the same way that "Upstead" refers to Haily Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) on "Chicago P.D." They pitch, "So, what are we calling them? Carmi? Carvet?" Hopefully, Carver has Violet over for dinner sometime to cement their feelings for one another.