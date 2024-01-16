Chicago Fire Showrunner Teases Original Gallo & Violet Plans Amid Alberto Rosende Exit

When "Chicago Fire" returns for Season 12 on January 17, Firehouse 51 will be a very different place. That shift will be felt most strongly and immediately due to Alberto Rosende, who is making his final appearance as Blake Gallo in the season premiere. Rosende first joined "Chicago Fire" in Season 8 before being bumped up to a series regular. A brash young firefighter, Gallo wasn't a fan favorite "Chicago Fire" character at first, though his friendship with fellow rookies Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) added some levity to the series.

Gallo and Violet may have ended up friends, but they had a fast-burning romance in Season 8. The open relationship was a source of contention and jealousy, and the pair was kaput by the end of the season. Rosende's departure puts the kibosh on any hope that Gallo and Violet would get back together. According to showrunner Andrea Newman, that was never the plan anyway.

"I think they've become such good friends that that would have been a twisty-turny place to get to," Newman said to Variety about the romance making a comeback. "I think their relationship really evolved into a beautiful friendship. So in terms of Violet, I don't feel like that was going to be endgame. Their friendship became so important at that stage."