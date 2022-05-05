Kim Kardashian Reveals The Behind-The-Scenes Drama On SNL You Likely Missed

With a show like "Saturday Night Live," ideally the excitement happens in front of the camera. However, when producers book a host like Kim Kardashian, who hosted on October 9, 2021, there's bound to be drama–especially since her now-former husband Kanye West was in attendance.

During her episode, Kardashian shared her first public kiss with new boyfriend and "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson. She appeared in several other sketches throughout the evening, like a "People's Court" parody alongside a fictional version of her ex, who was played by cast member Chris Redd. But it was the monologue that caused the most controversy.

Overall, Kardashian's monologue covered a variety of topics. She started off by poking fun at herself, her image, her show business family, her father Robert's involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial, and the public perception that she's "just a pretty face." She brought up her passion for helping exonerate wrongfully incarcerated people, circling back to some more Simpson-trial jokes. She spoke about the privileges she's been afforded in life and how she tries to give back.

Then, Kardashian turned her monologue to West. "I married the best rapper of all time," she said. "Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing I always strive to be, it's genuine."

West reportedly walked out of Studio 8H at that point. Now, Kardashian finally explained why.