Young Sheldon Season 7 Reveals Sheldon's First Word & It's What You'd Expect

Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 12 — "A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture"

Amid all of the intense drama of "A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture," there are a few bright spots to leaven out the sense of sadness inspired by George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) sudden passing. Audiences get to find out Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) first word — and it's a properly brainy term.

Everyone's favorite supercilious nerd reveals that his first word was not "mommy" or "daddy," but "hypotenuse." For those who aren't as scientific as Sheldon, that's the longest side of any triangle, typically sitting at the right angle. This is wonderful foreshadowing both for the career path Sheldon ends up taking on "The Big Bang Theory," and a fun reference to the math interests which already keep his young mind hopping as he works his way through college. But things get even more interesting the more you think about what mathematics means to his future career.