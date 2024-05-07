Young Sheldon Season 7 Finale Picture Reveals A Huge Big Bang Theory Reunion

Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 14 — "Memoir"

It looks like Old Sheldon is back on the clock. As previously announced, Jim Parsons — who played Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" — will reprise his role for some portion of the two-part "Young Sheldon" series finale on May 16. CBS has released first-look pictures of Sheldon and his wife, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), from that very episode.

The couple can be seen in a mock-up of Sheldon's office, which fans of "TBBT" are forever familiar with, and Sheldon can be seen proudly smiling at his laptop, which sports an alien sticker. Amy peers curiously over his shoulder, trying to figure out what he's writing. Sheldon is in his green plaid robe, while Amy wears a denim skirt — continuing Amy's "The Big Bang Theory" tradition of avoiding pants – with a navy blazer and a multicolored blouse.

Bill Inoshita / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

They both look a little grayer and a little older than they did when "The Big Bang Theory" ended a decade ago, but are still recognizably the same characters. Over Sheldon's shoulder you can see a picture of him standing beside Amy at their Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, and other items of series ephemera can be seen around them. But these pictographic peeks into Sheldon and Amy's life aren't the only big hints that CBS has given fans ahead of "Young Sheldon" that some major changes are set to hit the Cooper clan before it's all over.