Ted Danson & Woody Harrelson Announced A Cheers Reunion (But Not How You Think)

Now decades upon decades beyond its small-screen introduction, "Cheers" remains one of the most rewatchable sitcoms of all time. Television viewers still can't get enough of the antics and characters within the Cheers bar in Boston, Massachusetts, even though new episodes haven't aired since 1993. Thus, many will be delighted to know that Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson — the respective actors behind Cheers owner Sam Malone (who was one of the few characters to appear in every episode) and bartender Woody Boyd — have a "Cheers" reunion on the way. However, it's not in the format one would think.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Danson and Harrelson plan to revisit "Cheers" through podcasting. The show, titled "Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)," will allow Danson, Harrelson, and their rotation of special guests to discuss all kinds of topics relating to their personal lives, taking a step beyond their career highlights. Naturally, the program from SiriusXM and Team Coco will also lead to plenty of reminiscing about the iconic show. The "Cheers" cast most recently reunited at the 2024 Emmy Awards, though many major actors were sadly missing from the event.

Danson and Harrelson have spoken on the creation of "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," and they both sound eager to get started.