AI Reimagines Spider-Man As A Studio Ghibli Film - The Results Are Spectacular

In a venture that the inspiration would not be okay with (as proven by footage of Hayao Miyazaki's thoughts on AI), an Instagram user and AI enthusiast, @unearthly.ai, asked, "What if [Studio] Ghibli made a 'Spider-Man' anime?" The concepts conjured up make us wonder if one of the worlds Miles Morales explores during his Spider-Verse adventures could look like this, as there'd be some incredible characters for him to interact with. After all, Studio Ghibli is responsible for some of the best animated movies of all time, so dabbling in another iconic animated franchise would most likely create three times as many tearful moments.

Some Spider-Man characters arguably look better in the Studio Ghibli style than any Marvel iteration you may have seen before. A notable standout is Doctor Octopus, who wields a higher intensity, goggles and all. The same can be said for Spidey's legendary rival, Green Goblin. With the classic Ghibli details in a withered face, he looks even more menacing than when he's soaring the skies of the Marvel universe.

Admittedly, this isn't the first time these worlds have collided with each another. Earlier this year, Miles Morales and other Spider-People went up against Studio Ghibli at the Academy Awards, leading one creative to pay the utmost respect for the other when the awards were given out.