AI Reimagines Spider-Man As A Studio Ghibli Film - The Results Are Spectacular
In a venture that the inspiration would not be okay with (as proven by footage of Hayao Miyazaki's thoughts on AI), an Instagram user and AI enthusiast, @unearthly.ai, asked, "What if [Studio] Ghibli made a 'Spider-Man' anime?" The concepts conjured up make us wonder if one of the worlds Miles Morales explores during his Spider-Verse adventures could look like this, as there'd be some incredible characters for him to interact with. After all, Studio Ghibli is responsible for some of the best animated movies of all time, so dabbling in another iconic animated franchise would most likely create three times as many tearful moments.
Some Spider-Man characters arguably look better in the Studio Ghibli style than any Marvel iteration you may have seen before. A notable standout is Doctor Octopus, who wields a higher intensity, goggles and all. The same can be said for Spidey's legendary rival, Green Goblin. With the classic Ghibli details in a withered face, he looks even more menacing than when he's soaring the skies of the Marvel universe.
Admittedly, this isn't the first time these worlds have collided with each another. Earlier this year, Miles Morales and other Spider-People went up against Studio Ghibli at the Academy Awards, leading one creative to pay the utmost respect for the other when the awards were given out.
Spider-Verse creators were happy losing to Studio Ghibli
At the 2024 Academy Awards, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which ranks as one of the best Spider-Man movies, was nominated for best animated feature opposite Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron." After "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" won a shiny gold statue five years prior, it was understandable to assume that the sequel had a chance. However, Miyazaki's entry won the day. While the Spider-Verse franchise star was upset with the outcome, one-half of the producing team had nothing but respect for the competition.
Shameik Moore, who voices Miles Morales in both Spider-Verse films, simply posted "*robbed" on X (formerly known as Twitter), following it up with another tweet reading, "Respect to the winners. It's true, I'm definitely a sore loser, but we didn't lose, [Spider-Verse] has impacted [A LOT] of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and 'BEYOND'..... yea get ready."
At the same time, producer Christopher Miller was okay with the outcome. Also taking to X, he wrote, "Well, if you're gonna lose, you might as well lose to the GOAT," referring to Miyazaki's masterpiece. In the end, game recognized game, and with one final chapter of the Spider-Verse left to tell, there's every chance the team could add one more Oscar to the shelf.
