Has Popeye Officially Turned Into... Dragon Ball Z?

The classic character Popeye is getting a dramatic reinvention that transforms the spinach-loving sailor into something entirely different, resembling the heroes from the "Dragon Ball Z" universe — and the change is very intentional.

Popeye was created by E.C. Segar and is based on a strong, drink-loving local man from her past. Debuting in the "Thimble Theatre" comic strip in 1929, the sailor gains super strength upon eating spinach. Popeye is known for his adventures with his girlfriend, Olive Oyl, in a love triangle with the burly Bluto. After his stories originated in the comics, Popeye gained popularity starring in animated shorts produced by Max Fleischer. From there, Popeye has appeared in just about every form of media, including animated series, video games, and a live-action film with Robin Williams as the titular character.

In the present day, Popeye remains a household name due to his storied history but hasn't made the same impact he once did. Now, Massive Publishing and King Features are reinventing Popeye to attract new and old readers to the character's adventures. In "Eye Lie Popeye," by Marcus Williams, the hero's stories are getting a manga twist, with a Free Comic Book Day issue teasing a "Dragon Ball Z"-like adaption coming to the comic publisher. Even the Free Comic Book Day story mentions the intentional decision to take Popeye in an unexpected direction: "With the rich history of the character and this action-packed new take lifted from the pages of top-selling manga like 'One Piece' and 'Dragon Ball,' 'Eye Lie Popeye' will appeal to both traditional comic fans and younger manga readers alike."