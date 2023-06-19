The Real-Life Inspiration For Popeye Actually Did Love His Pipe & His Fights

Despite the fact that his first appearance came over 94 years ago in E.C. Seger's comic strip "Thimble Theater," to this day Popeye the Sailor remains one of the most beloved and iconic cartoon characters of all time. Popeye grew to even greater fame after the legendary Max Fleischer adapted his story for the big screen in 1933, producing a series of animated shorts for Paramount Pictures and cementing the spinach-loving sailor as a household name.

Throughout nearly a century of cinema, Popeye has been one of the most recognizable cartoon characters on the entire planet — though much less recognizable is the real-life sailor that he is based on. According to Fred Grandinetti's "Popeye: An Illustrated Cultural History" (per Snopes) cartoonist E.C. Seger based several characters from "Thimble Theater" on locals from his hometown of Chester, Illinois," including Popeye himself. "The lore of Chester, Illinois holds that the character of Popeye was inspired by town resident Frank "Rocky" Fiegel," writes Grandinetti. "Lee Huffstutler, herself a Chester local, makes and well supports this argument... [she] describes him as 'tall, strong, always ready for a fight and always a winner.'"

On top of the fact that he was always looking for a fight, Fiegel was reportedly well known throughout Chester for his "corn-cob pipe," "angular jaw," and for performing feats of incredible strength. Indeed, Fiegel certainly seems to have inspired a good deal of Popeye's character, though it's important to note a few important distinctions between the man and the cartoon.