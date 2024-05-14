Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Suit Gets A Dragon Ball Makeover In Stunning Fanart
Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will don his classic yellow costume when he fights alongside Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and the Adamantium-laced legend has had wardrobe alterations courtesy of people online. One Marvel fan already fixed the "Deadpool 3" trailer's biggest Wolverine mistake by adding his iconic via CGI trickery, but another has gone a little wilder with Wolverine's image by making Jackman's mutant alter-ego appear as "Dragon Ball Z" character Vegeta ... because ... well, frankly, why the heck not?
On Instagram, @jscomicart, aka Javier Sanchez, threw Jackman into the world of late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the results feel almost as fitting as seeing him pop the claws he's been slicing and dicing with since 2000. With that untamed pyramid hair-do and some stunning battle armor, perhaps, in another timeline, Jackman could have been the angriest surviving member of the Saiyan royal family. Gaining over 37,000 likes at the time of writing, Marvel and Dragon Ball fans see the artwork's funny side, with @konradical_dumo saying, "Hugh Jackman getting typecast as short people" — referring to Wolverine being 5'3" in the comics and Vegeta being 5'4." User @thegeekrealm praised the image, saying that "it's over 9000, bub."
While it might seem like an unexpected melding of universes, there have been theories that Dragon Ball (Vegeta specifically) has already influenced one villain that's ranked as one of the MCU's best — Michael B. Jordan's Erik Kilmonger.
Michael B. Jordan rocked Vegeta's look in Black Panther and didn't know
Still considered one of the fiercest threats to wander into the Wakandan throne room, Erik Kilmonger (Michael B. Jordan) is such a scene-stealing villain not only because of Michael B. Jordan's performance, but also the ridiculous wardrobe collection he has at his disposal — specifically the tactical outfit he wears in "Black Panther." With the golden shoulder straps and blue top, it's hard not to see the similarities that IGN brought to the star's attention when he was promoting "Creed II." However, it's unknown if this was an intentional creative choice from director Ryan Coogler.
"Maybe. I'm not sure. Honestly, I really don't know," the star said. "It wasn't something that Ryan and I discussed when we were trying to figure out what that looked like, but I think he always had ... a battle vest on ... I mean, Ryan likes anime, too. So maybe, hopefully." The similarities don't stop at the threads, either. Kilmonger and Vegeta are characters fighting for a legacy they feel more deserving of. Kilmonger has T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and Vegeta has Goku.
