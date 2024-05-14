Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Suit Gets A Dragon Ball Makeover In Stunning Fanart

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will don his classic yellow costume when he fights alongside Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and the Adamantium-laced legend has had wardrobe alterations courtesy of people online. One Marvel fan already fixed the "Deadpool 3" trailer's biggest Wolverine mistake by adding his iconic via CGI trickery, but another has gone a little wilder with Wolverine's image by making Jackman's mutant alter-ego appear as "Dragon Ball Z" character Vegeta ... because ... well, frankly, why the heck not?

On Instagram, @jscomicart, aka Javier Sanchez, threw Jackman into the world of late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the results feel almost as fitting as seeing him pop the claws he's been slicing and dicing with since 2000. With that untamed pyramid hair-do and some stunning battle armor, perhaps, in another timeline, Jackman could have been the angriest surviving member of the Saiyan royal family. Gaining over 37,000 likes at the time of writing, Marvel and Dragon Ball fans see the artwork's funny side, with @konradical_dumo saying, "Hugh Jackman getting typecast as short people" — referring to Wolverine being 5'3" in the comics and Vegeta being 5'4." User @thegeekrealm praised the image, saying that "it's over 9000, bub."

While it might seem like an unexpected melding of universes, there have been theories that Dragon Ball (Vegeta specifically) has already influenced one villain that's ranked as one of the MCU's best — Michael B. Jordan's Erik Kilmonger.