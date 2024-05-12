Marvel Fans Have Some Concerns About Magneto's MCU Debut

Of all the scene-stealing superpowered beings in the world of "X-Men '97," Magneto is the MVP, mainly because of his totally understandable motivations. As a Holocaust survivor (delicately referred to via Magneto's number tattoo in "X-Men '97"), the master of magnetism's origin story is as much a part of his DNA as the powers that make him an Omega-level mutant. It's also one of the biggest concerns fans have for the character whenever he makes his live-action entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Over on r/marvelstudios, u/didntmakeausername brought up the issue, asking, "How would Magneto fit in the present-day MCU if he was a Holocaust survivor?" Expanding on the head-scratcher, they said, "Am I thinking about this correctly? It worked back then cuz of the time frame, but if the 'X-Men' reboot took place in the present day, he would have to be insanely old or something." It was 1981 when Magneto's entire backstory was explained in the comics, making the math of Erik Lensherr's experiences as a Holocaust survivor feasible and allowing it to line up just right when, at 61 years old, Ian McKellen brought the character to life in the 2000 "X-Men" movie. It also made Michael Fassbender's stint as the X-Men villain digestible when "X-Men: First Class" took us back to the '60s, highlighting his first encounter with Charles Xavier (James McAvoy replacing Patrick Stewart).In the case of the MCU, though, fans have already figured out some workarounds — but they could also impact other characters.