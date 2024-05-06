The 5 Best Marvel Cartoons To Watch After X-Men '97

"X-Men '97" has taken off on Disney+, with the continuation of the classic "X-Men: Animated Series" earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Even more than twenty years after the original series concluded, "X-Men '97" continues to take iconic comic book storylines and offer its own takes on them, remixing the arcs into something that feels simultaneously new but recognizable.

However, while "X-Men: The Animated Series" is the first series on the small screen to tackle the world of Marvel's mutants created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, it wasn't the last before its recent revival. From the '90s onward, a few other shows launched, hoping to follow the classic series and become essential aspects of "X-Men" lore outside the page.

Now, with "X-Men '97 soon coming to an end, with just two more episodes left in May as it wraps up its inaugural season, it's the perfect time to dive deeper into the catalogue of X-Men-led shows, as there are several options that offer both fresh and familiar stories.