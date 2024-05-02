What Magneto's Number Tattoo Means In X-Men '97

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the X-Men as a superhero allegory for oppressed minorities, particularly as a metaphor for the struggles of the Civil Rights Movement. This underdog role is still intact since the Marvel universe hates the X-Men no matter what they do. However, both creators were Jewish and Kirby was a World War II veteran, so it isn't shocking that Magneto, the series' lead villain, is portrayed as a one-note racial supremacist in his initial appearances.

The most crucial part of Magneto's entire backstory wasn't explained until 1981 when writer Chris Claremont — who was also Jewish and personally knew many Holocaust survivors — revealed that the supervillain's anti-human sentiment stems from his experiences at Auschwitz. Magneto's motivations and alignments have changed over the decades, but this core part of the character has remained.

The first scene in 2000's "X-Men" shows young Erik Lensherr (Brett Morris) being separated from his family at the gates of Auschwitz. In "X-Men: The Last Stand," an older Magneto (Ian McKellen) is confronted by the heavily tattooed Callisto (Dania Ramirez) about looking too human, and responds by showing his tattoo, stating that he's already been marked once. Perhaps most notably, Magneto's (Michael Fassbender) entire storyline in "X-Men: First Class" revolves around his quest to find the Nazi doctor who killed his mother and tormented him at Auschwitz, Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon). Because Magneto's history gets so much attention in live-action movies, it's only natural that the animated series features a nod to the Master of Magnetism's horrifying formative years. "X-Men '97" may change the future of Marvel mutants in the MCU, but that doesn't stop the show from remembering their past.

