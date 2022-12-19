Galactus Almost Made His MCU Debut In Thor: Love & Thunder

By now, it has become abundantly clear that the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors, who first made his debut as He Who Remains in "Loki"). Nonetheless, there are still some heavy hitters in the Marvel stable who could easily appear in Phase 5, and while it's easy to argue that Doctor Doom is the most important villain the MCU still needs to introduce, many fans are looking toward the cosmos for the looming arrival of Galactus — am incredibly powerful being who predates the universe itself, and is most well-known for devouring entire planets.

The power of Galactus is virtually limitless, and while he is most commonly associated with the Fantastic Four — indeed, the 1966 end of the world story arc that first pitted him against Marvel's first family is widely seen as one of the all-time seminal Marvel works — the world-eater is definitely a villain more than worthy of an entire phase unto himself, with a scope and backstory that definitely rivals Thanos (Josh Brolin). With that in mind, and considering the long-lasting impact that Galactus has made throughout his time in Marvel Comics, it seems more like a question of "when" rather than "if" he will enter the MCU, and it's very possible he could make an appearance very soon, as we learn more and more about Kang's plans for the multiverse.

However, perhaps in a different reality, we might've already seen Galactus debut in the MCU, because newly-revealed concept art from "Thor: Love and Thunder" makes it clear that the devourer of worlds was considered for a role in the film.