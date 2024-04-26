Why Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck Almost Shaved His Mustache To Play Frank Reagan

They say the clothes make the man, but what about the facial hair? It's hard to envision the flawed but lovable Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) without his iconic mustache, yet a recent interview with Selleck reveals that he almost had to shave his crumb catcher to play the iconic "Blue Bloods" patriarch.

"At the time, they had him as the New York City police chief. That's not the boss in New York, the way it's structured," Selleck told People in April, as part of its cover story. "And I said, 'Well, I don't think they can have mustaches, so I'll shave off my mustache.' And [executive producer] Leonard [Goldberg] said, 'Let me check with CBS.' And they said no." Thus, Selleck kept his soup strainer and Frank Reagan came into the world wearing a full mustache. It's a look that hasn't changed once during the many years Frank has helped protect the Big Apple.

While the notion of a push broom-free Selleck might feel shocking at first blush, the actor has popped up in multiple places without his facial hair — and he once even shaved off his lip curtain for a famous talk show host.