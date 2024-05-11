Spider-Man 3's Original Venom Designs Are Disgusting

Given how divided audiences have been over the years, Venom can jump between being the best and worst of Spider-Man's live-action villains. Even so, there's no doubt that the alien symbiote is a character that has the potential to creep audiences out if handled a certain way. The idea of a parasitic organism taking over a person should've been a playground for "Evil Dead" director Sam Raimi, who made a career out of demonic possessions. However, Topher Grace's Eddie Brock wasn't well received in 2007's "Spider-Man 3." The damage done even led to the cancellation of "Spider-Man 4," killing Sam Raimi's chance with a huge villain, The Lizard. Perhaps if the scarier concept designs from the joint effort of Constantine Sekeris and Ej Krisor had made the final cut instead of the version fans got in 2007, things might've been a little different.

Early Venom designs for Spider-Man 3. Designs done by Constantine Sekeris and Ej Krisor. pic.twitter.com/P1A44DGDSN — Orwellantidote (@Dolosgallo) April 29, 2024

The haunting alternate designs of Eddie Brock's alien alter-ego were unleashed online thanks to @Dolosgallo on X (formerly Twitter). This concept looks to be a far more feral and intense version of the Venom character. For one, instead of the all-black version that Tobey Maguire and Grace wore, early ideas show Venom with the classic purple hue used in the Ultimate Comics iteration. There are also some extra details in the face that share a similar resemblance to another iconic movie monster — the xenomorph from "Alien."