Alien Producer Walter Hill Shares One Reason Why We Haven't Seen A New Sigourney Weaver Starring Entry In The Franchise

The "Alien" franchise has become the stuff of Hollywood legend for a handful of reasons. For one, visionary directors such as James Cameron and Ridley Scott have helped build it from the ground up behind the camera. Not to mention, the titular creatures known as Xenomorphs have become silver screen icons despite their terrifying nature. Additionally, the series has included actors such as Michael Fassbender, the late Bill Paxton, and of course, Sigourney Weaver, who's recognized as the face of the "Alien" brand thanks to her performances as the tough-as-nails Ellen Ripley.

To date, Weaver's Ripley has appeared in four alien films, uniquely building on the character's legacy every time. She first popped up in the film that started it all, 1979's "Alien," followed by its sequel, "Aliens," from 1986. Six years later, Weaver would return to the role of Ripley in "Alien 3," and five years after that, she'd reprise her character once more in "Alien: Resurrection." However, this film takes place 200 years after the previous film, so Weaver plays a clone of Ripley whose DNA has crossed with that of the aliens the original had been at odds with for so long.

Aside from the video game "Alien: Isolation," Sigourney Weaver hasn't properly played Ellen Ripley since "Resurrection" (via IMDb). According to producer Walter Hill, that likely won't change for the foreseeable future.