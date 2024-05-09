Gina Carano Confirmed That Star Wars Rumor You Heard Is False

Alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and the late, great Carl Weathers as Greef Karga — one of his top five most important roles — Gina Carano was situated as one of the faces of "The Mandalorian." For the first two seasons, she features as the tough-as-nails Cara Dune, a former Rebel operative who later joins the New Republic. However, she was fired from Lucasfilm in 2021 due to her insensitive comments on social media and the subsequent backlash. Since then, her return to the "Star Wars" fold hasn't appeared likely, though rumors have swirled online that Carano is genuinely open to returning to the galaxy far, far away.

Despite the prevalence of these rumors, and sources claiming that Carano had expressed her willingness to work with Lucasfilm again during a FAN EXPO Philadelphia panel, the actor has since struck the idea down. "If you didn't hear it from my mouth. Don't believe the headlines. Look at the full story, not their sound bites they use for cheap attention. Distinguish good journalism from the posers pushing agendas. Big mistake, huge," she wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticizing the publications that picked the story up.

All in all, this isn't too surprising. Disney maintains that Carano's firing was justified, and the situation between the two parties hasn't improved since the "Mandalorian" actor was let go.