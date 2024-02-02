The 5 Most Important Roles Of Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers, action icon and titan of the big screen, has passed away at the age of 76. Per a family statement reported by Deadline, Weathers "died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024." He leaves behind a legacy spanning decades and a collection of beloved characters.

Born in New Orleans, Weathers was a star athlete before he became a star actor. He played football at San Diego State University and even had a brief career in the NFL, playing for the Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders) in 1970 and 1971. After a couple more years playing in the Canadian Football League, Weathers started turning his occasional side gig as an on-screen extra into a full-blown acting career. The rest is history.

No matter what character Weathers was playing on the screen, he always left an indelible mark. And though his physical frame made him hard to miss, it was his picture-perfect delivery and persistent charisma that made him such a popular performer. In honor of Weathers' long and storied career, let's take a look back at some of his most important roles and the larger mark he left on pop culture.